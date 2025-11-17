Iraq to announce final parliamentary results today

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) will release the final results of the country’s sixth parliamentary elections on Monday evening.

Emad Jamil, head of IHEC’s media team, told Shafaq News that the announcement will take place between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., during a press conference broadcast on the state-run Al-Iraqiya channel.

He added that the results are identical to the preliminary figures published 24 hours after polls closed, stressing that no changes were introduced following the tabulation and appeals process.

The commission’s declaration marks the final stage of an electoral cycle that concluded on 11 November 2025.

