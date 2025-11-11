Iraqi government touts international appreciation for electoral process

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq is marking a major democratic milestone through its parliamentary elections and the peaceful transfer of power, a senior Iraqi official said on Tuesday.

At a press conference, government spokesperson Basim al-Awadi noted the growing international recognition of Iraq’s electoral process. “Through our engagement with prominent leaders and figures inside and outside Iraq, we have witnessed wide appreciation for Iraq’s electoral experience,” he explained.

Al-Awadi also pointed out that the special voting process held on November 9 unfolded smoothly, without any significant obstacles, anticipating strong participation in today’s general elections.

A total of 20,063,773 Iraqis are expected to cast their votes across 18 provinces, with preparations including over 8,000 polling centers and thousands of press and monitoring facilities.

