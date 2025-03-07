Iraq tightens border security as Syria clashes escalate

Shafaq News/ Iraq has reinforced its military presence along the Syrian border following violent clashes between Syrian security forces and armed groups loyal to ousted President Bashar al-Assad, the Iraqi Border Guard Command revealed on Friday.

The command said its units are intensifying security measures along the Iraqi-Syrian border, conducting round-the-clock patrols and bolstering defenses with an advanced fortification system.

The border remains stable, with no recorded infiltration attempts or security threats.

The move comes as violence escalated in Syria’s Latakia province. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Friday that more than 70 people were killed in the clashes.

Notably, the Iraqi-Syrian border, spanning approximately 610 kilometers with 300 kilometers in Nineveh and 320 kilometers in Al-Anbar, remains a critical area. It has long been a route for terrorist infiltration, smuggling operations, and illicit activities, including the trafficking of drugs, weapons, and fighters.