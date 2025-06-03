Iraq tackles summer crisis: Energy reform plans approved

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraq’s Council of Ministers approved a series of energy, investment, and administrative measures to address peak summer electricity demand, accelerate stalled infrastructure projects, and modernize public services.

To ease electricity shortages, the government authorized a direct contract with Karpowership to supply 650 megawatts via floating power ships, and greenlit the launch of a Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU) to import liquefied gas, which will feed the Bismayah Power Plant with up to 750 million standard cubic feet per day.

The cabinet also endorsed plans to procure 70 floating electric pumps for multiple provinces and approved contract extensions and cost increases for inspecting and maintaining two steam turbines in the central region.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance will release $2.3B to fund overdue payments for investment projects across ministries and provinces, with focus on the Bin Omar oil field in Basra.