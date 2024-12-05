Iraq suspends adviser over Netanyahu's speech in New York: Source

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs decided to suspend an adviser following a speech by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the United Nations headquarters, a well-informed source reported on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News, "The Ministry decided to suspend Adviser Samar Al-Qaisi from her position for not leaving the UN hall when Netanyahu delivered his speech."

“The decision involved transferring Al-Qaisi from New York to the Ministry's headquarters in Baghdad, with an investigation committee formed to look into her presence in the hall during Netanyahu's speech,” he added.

In early October, Netanyahu delivered his speech at the UN headquarters in New York, and videos circulated showing Al-Qaisi staying in the hall while the Israeli PM was speaking.

Following this, several Iraqi MPs gathered signatures to host Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein over the failure of Iraq's delegation to leave the hall during Netanyahu's speech.

Meanwhile, Muqtada al-Sadr, leader of the Sadrist movement, instructed the Sadrist Movement to sue Al-Qaisi.

Notably, Iraq does not recognize Israel as a legitimate state. The Iraqi constitution explicitly prohibits the normalization of relations with Israel, and public sentiment is generally against any form of engagement with the Israeli government.