Iraq stands with Jordan: Kingdom’s security is key to regional stability

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraq condemned attempts aimed at destabilizing Jordan, emphasizing that such actions constitute a “violation” of international law.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Iraq's strong support for Jordan in facing any challenges, stressing that “the security of the Kingdom is an integral part of the region's security.”

The ministry reiterated its commitment to supporting efforts to preserve stability in line with the principles of the United Nations Charter, calling on the international community to take a “firm stance” against attempts to undermine the country.

On Tuesday, Jordanian authorities announced the dismantling of a “dangerous cell” allegedly planning attacks against national security.