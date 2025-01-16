Source: Iraq solidifies Nineveh border to counter cross-border terrorism

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces have established a joint operations and coordination room on the Iraqi-Syrian border in western Nineveh, a security source said on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News that the new joint operations room covers the areas of Baaj, Sinjar, and Rabia, adding, “Coordination channels have been opened within the operations room with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (SDF).”

Regarding the coordination operations, the source stated that they involve the exchange of intelligence and joint field operations to secure the borders and curb any suspicious activities.

“The creation of this operations room is intended to bolster control over the shared borders and prevent the infiltration of terrorist elements, particularly given the complex security situation in the area,” the source explained.

Last month, The Head of the Supreme Security Committee in Nineveh, Abdul Qader Al-Dakhil, declared that the province is “100% secured,” with Iraqi forces having complete control over the Syrian border.

He reassured residents of Nineveh, emphasizing the absence of security threats and detailing extensive security measures, including a 3-meter-high concrete wall, trenches, thermal cameras, and barbed wire.

Al-Dakhil also confirmed that no Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) units had crossed into Syria, while highlighting the positive effects of citizen-security cooperation. Al-Dakhil concluded that Nineveh's current security is a result of improved unity between citizens and forces, contrasting with the situation in 2014.

Notably, the situation remains critical along the Iraqi-Syrian border, especially in Nineveh, given its proximity to conflict zones. Securing this border is integral to combating cross-border terrorism and maintaining stability in the region.

The fall of the regime in Syria has further complicated the security landscape, posing ongoing challenges to Iraqi and regional security forces.