Iraq signs major deal to boost power grid with locally made transformers

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity announced, on Thursday, the signing of a significant contract between the General Company for Central Electricity Distribution and Diyala General Company for the manufacture and supply of 4,026 transformers to enhance the country’s power transmission and distribution network.

In an official statement, the ministry detailed that the contract was signed by Alaa Samir Al-Jubouri, Director General of the Central Electricity Distribution Company, and Abdul Sattar Mukhlif Alewi, Director General of Diyala General Company. The agreement includes the supply of:

-1,509 transformers (11/0.4 kV, 250 kVA)

-2,500 transformers (11/0.4 kV, 400 kVA)

-15 transformers (33/11 kV, 31.5 MVA)

-2 transformers (33/11 kV, 63 MVA)

Minister of Electricity Ziyad Ali Fadel, who oversaw the signing, emphasized that the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s directives to support local industry and generate job opportunities. “The ministry remains committed to activating agreements with state institutions, including contracts with the Military Industrialization Authority,” Fadel stated.

He further highlighted the successful collaboration with Diyala General Company, underscoring the capability of Iraq’s domestic industry to meet market demands with high-quality, standardized equipment. “This achievement paves the way for expanded future cooperation,” he noted.

On Monday, Minister Fadel announced new energy projects totaling 15,000 MW, marking a major milestone in Iraq’s energy sector. This follows an increase of 9,000 MW over the past two years, bringing the country's total capacity to 28,000 MW.

“The upcoming projects include gas power plants, combined cycle systems, solar power plants, and steam power plants,” Fadel revealed, adding, “To meet the growing energy demand, the ministry is negotiating large-scale agreements with General Electric and Siemens while also investing in domestic resources to reduce reliance on imports.”