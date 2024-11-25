Iraq signs agreement with UNICEF to improve water and sanitation networks

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraqi Ministry of Construction, Housing, Municipalities and Public Works signed an advisory agreement with UNICEF to improve the country's drinking water and sanitation networks.

On the sidelines of a conference where UNICEF launched a water and sanitation project in collaboration with the US Agency for International Development (USAID), Adil Hussein, Director-General of the Ministry's Water Directorate, told Shafaq News that “the agreement aims to ensure access to water and sanitation services across all of Iraq.”

“The four-year agreement will support water directorates in Baghdad, Erbil, Nineveh, Maysan, and Al-Diwaniyah, identifying areas of water scarcity and abundance upon implementation,” he explained.

Hussein further affirmed that Iraq has consistently signed agreements with UNICEF, a strong supporter of such projects, including water stations. “We consult with UNICEF to align with global developments and the latest technology,” he said.

Earlier today, UNICEF in Iraq launched the project with USAID, which will contribute $20 million to strengthen the Iraqi government's ability to manage water systems, improve digital management, boost private sector expertise, and engage local communities in water conservation.

Sandra Lattouf, UNICEF Representative in Iraq, pointed out, “Under the leadership of the Government of Iraq and in partnership with USAID, this transformative initiative will accelerate progress to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals…It will drive critical improvements in water systems, ensure a sustainable environment, and empower communities, especially children and young people, to drive climate action.”



