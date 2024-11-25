UNICEF and USAID launch $20M “transformative initiative” in Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Iraq launched a project with the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to improve the country's drinking water and sanitation networks.

A Step Toward Sustainable Development

“Under the leadership of the Government of Iraq and in partnership with USAID, this transformative initiative will accelerate progress to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals,” said Sandra Lattouf, UNICEF Representative in Iraq. “It will drive critical improvements in water systems,ensure a sustainable environment, and empower communities, especially children and young people, to drive climate action.”

The program will foster sustainable behavior change by enhancing knowledge, attitudes, and practices in communities, while protecting youth from climate change impacts and empowering them to lead climate improvement efforts, she added.

Vital Partnership

US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, emphasized that the project is “a vital partnership” to improve access to clean water across Iraq. Climate change, inefficient irrigation, and polluted water sources have worsened the challenge, impacting vulnerable communities, she noted.

In this regard, Romanowski emphasized that international partners can help, with USAID contributing $20 million to strengthen the government's ability to manage water systems, improve digital management, boost private sector expertise, and engage local communities in water conservation.

According to Romanowski, the project's success requires active participation from the government, international partners, community leaders, the private sector, and all Iraqis to ensure its wise use for the health and well-being of individuals and the building of a stable, just society.

Previous Projects

USAID had significantly expanded access to clean water for over 12 million Iraqis and supported more than 140 water infrastructure projects between 2020 and 2023, helping rehabilitate 10 water treatment plants, which provided water for over half a million people.

USAID had committed $18 million to enhance water resilience initiatives in Iraq, helping communities make better, more informed decisions regarding water use and resource management.

In July, a new $15 million activity funded by USAID was launched by the World Food Program to improve Iraq's ability to respond to climate challenges, reduce risks, and promote adaptation to modern agricultural practices that preserve the livelihoods of vulnerable groups, including women.