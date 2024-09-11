Iraq sees 55% drop in fire incidents amid extreme heat, new data shows

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded a 55% decrease in fire incidents from 2023 to 2024, despite some Iraqi cities being among the hottest in the world.

During a press conference attended by Shafaq News correspondent, the Iraqi Ministry of Interior spokesperson Brig. Gen. Miqdad Miri stated, “The number of fires decreased from 16,000 in 2023 to 8,850 in 2024,” attributing this drop to “the significant support the Civil Defense Directorate received from the government.”

“The Directorate received new equipment, including vehicles and rescue boats, and installed a system with 300 sirens in Baghdad,” Miri added.

Iraq has been experiencing extreme heat, with temperatures exceeding 50°C (122°F) in several regions. Fires have compounded this intense heat.

According to the bulletin of the Placerville station in US-California, 11 cities in Iraq are among the top 15 with the maximum temperature in the last 24 hours including Al-Nasiriyah in Dhi Qar governorate in southern Iraq (first place) followed by Najaf 49.2°C, and Al-Rifai, recorded the same temperature.