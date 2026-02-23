Iraq secures Turkiye deal to repatriate over 180 ISIS detainees

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Ankara

Iraq has reached an agreement with Turkiye to repatriate Turkish nationals among thousands of ISIS detainees recently transferred from Syria, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein confirmed on Monday.

During a meeting in Baghdad with US Envoy Tom Barrack, Hussein also revealed that Iraq is in talks with other governments to take back their citizens.

Earlier today, Turkish Ambassador to Iraq Anil Bora Inan said during a panel titled “Supporting Iraq’s Future: Stability, Economic Cooperation, and Civil Participation” that Ankara and Baghdad had reached an “advanced mutual understanding” on the return of Turkish ISIS detainees and their accompanying children. “The number of individuals concerned exceeds 180.”

Iraq received between 5,000 and 7000 ISIS detainees from Syria in an operation coordinated with the United States after the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) withdrew and closed detention camps that had held suspected members of the group for nearly a decade. Morocco, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, and Egypt are among the countries that have shown readiness to cooperate in repatriating their nationals.

