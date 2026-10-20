Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi Cabinet approved eliminating customs duties on imported solar energy systems on Tuesday, according to Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi's media office.

Separately, the Cabinet authorized the Electricity Ministry's General Company for Electricity Transmission in the Northern Region to sign a contract for the supply of 600–1,000 megawatts of electricity.

Read more: Can solar power alter Iraq’s reliance on oil?

The government also authorized the Agriculture Ministry to allow imports of all agricultural crops through December 31, 2026, to support food security.

The Cabinet also issued decisions concerning health, maritime transport, oil, and water security, while newly appointed ministers took an oath of honor during the session.