Iraq’s water deal with Turkiye: New inflows to address shortage

Shafaq News - Ankara/Baghdad

Iraq has secured pledges from Turkiye and Syria to release additional water into the Tigris and Euphrates rivers to combat declining national supply levels, Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani announced on Wednesday.

Speaking during a visit to Basra, al-Sudani confirmed that Ankara agreed to release around 320 cubic meters per second toward Mosul Dam and an additional 350 cubic meters per second via Syria, following "sustained diplomatic engagement" in recent weeks.

At a separate meeting with governors of the southern provinces (Basra, Maysan, Dhi Qar, and Muthanna), and key ministers, al-Sudani further outlined plans to address Iraq’s chronic water stress, exacerbated by reduced rainfall and upstream control by neighboring countries, describing the crisis as recurring, tied to Iraq’s reliance on transboundary sources, particularly Turkiye.

Al-Sudani said the government had finalized a strategic water cooperation agreement with Turkiye, focusing on the transfer of expertise and management models, including dam and station development. “Iraq will adopt Turkiye's model in water infrastructure and planning,” he stated.

He also directed Basra authorities to expedite the region’s seawater desalination project, calling it a “strategic solution” and confirming cabinet-level approval for contract signing

Meanwhile, local governors urged accelerated federal action to mitigate rising water scarcity across southern Iraq.

Roughly 90% of Iraq’s freshwater originates beyond its borders, with both Turkiye and Iran constructing upstream dams and diversion systems. The resulting shortfalls have increased salinity levels, reduced agricultural output, and driven displacement from central and southern provinces.