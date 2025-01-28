Iraq’s temperatures soar 5°C during severe climate crisis

Shafaq News/ Iraq has experienced a significant rise in temperatures, increasing by 4-5 degrees Celsius above the global average over the past 50 years, Jassim al-Falahi, Iraqi Undersecretary of the Minister of Environment revealed on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Iraq Energy 2025 conference in Baghdad, Al-Falahi stated, “Iraq's classification as one of the most climate-affected countries was not arbitrary.”

He explained this temperature surge is driven by declining water revenues, severe drought caused by upstream countries' policies, and the broader impacts of climate change.

“These factors have significantly increased energy demand and imposed economic challenges on the government, particularly during increasingly extreme summers,” Al-Falahi noted.

To address these escalating challenges, Al-Falahi outlined the National Adaptation Plan, which also includes the Kurdistan Region. “The plan focuses on adapting Iraq’s oil and gas industry to climate realities, promoting sustainable infrastructure, and encouraging investment in petrochemical industries,” he said.

Al-Falahi emphasized the importance of utilizing associated gas as a sustainable energy source and adopting modern technologies to drive economic growth while minimizing environmental impacts.

Notably, the United Nations has ranked Iraq among the five most climate-vulnerable countries globally. A 2022 World Bank report underscored the urgency of Iraq’s climate crisis, calling for a “greener, more environmentally conscious” development model. The report highlighted the need for economic diversification and a reduction in dependence on carbon-intensive industries.

To achieve these goals, the World Bank projected that Iraq would require $233 billion in investments by 2040—equivalent to 6% of its annual GDP—to meet critical developmental needs and transition toward greener, inclusive growth.