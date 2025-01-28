Iraq targets 7 million barrels daily oil output by 2029

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Oil Ministry aims to boost crude production within the next five years, Deputy Oil Minister Ali Maarij said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Iraq Energy 2025 conference in Baghdad, Maarij outlined the ministry’s strategic priorities, highlighting the plan to "reach a production capacity of seven million barrels per day (bpd) within five years." He also emphasized efforts to eliminate gas flaring and end the import of petroleum products in the near future.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani inaugurated the conference, hosted by the Iraq Development Platform, with the participation of ministers, officials, and international stakeholders.

According to the Iraq Development Platform, IEC is dedicated to driving innovation, attracting investment, and promoting sustainable growth in Iraq's dynamic energy sector.

The conference aims to tackle key challenges and identify opportunities across traditional oil and gas industries as well as emerging renewable energy solutions. Through strategic partnerships, insightful discussions, and groundbreaking research, the IEC seeks to build a secure, prosperous, and sustainable energy future for Iraq.