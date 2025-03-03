Iraq’s seismic surge: Over 60 tremors in February

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 66 earthquakes in February, Iraq’s Meteorological and Seismological Authority revealed on Monday.

The Authority’s latest monthly report indicated that the tremors, detected by the Iraqi seismic monitoring network, were distributed across various regions within Iraq and neighboring territories.

In January, 62 earthquakes were detected, with magnitudes ranging from 1 to 5 on the Richter scale, according to the Seismological Monitoring Department.

Earlier, the General Authority for Meteorology and Seismology reported that 1,898 earthquakes were recorded between 2020 and 2025.