Iraq’s parliamentary elections: Displaced people to vote inside camps

Shafaq News/ Displaced persons will vote inside camps during Iraq’s November elections, except for those from Sinjar who may vote inside or outside, an Iraq High Electoral Commission (IHEC) official announced on Monday.

The member of the IHEC media team, Hassan Hadi Zayer, told Shafaq News that displaced voters must be registered with the Ministry of Migration and Displacement and must be listed within official displacement records, except for those from Sinjar district.

Ali Jahakir, spokesperson for the Ministry of Migration, noted to Shafaq News that only a few camps remain operational, mainly in Duhok and some in Erbil within the Kurdistan Region.

Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani said last week that more than two million Iraqis were displaced to the Region. According to official figures, Duhok province currently hosts 15 displacement camps housing more than 3,300 displaced persons, the majority of whom are residents of Sinjar who fled following the ISIS incursion in 2014.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani reaffirmed in March the government's commitment to resolving the situation of Sinjar’s displaced population and facilitating their return.