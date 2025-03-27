Iraq's fisheries get 3 million carp fry boost

Shafaq News/ Three million carp fry were released into water bodies across three districts in northern Basra to support local fish stocks, Basra’s Agriculture Directorate announced on Thursday

Hadi Hussein, head of the directorate, told Shafaq News that technical teams introduced three million fry each into the waters of Al-Madina, Imam Al-Sadiq, and Ezzedine Salim.

The initiative is part of a scientific aquaculture program led by the directorate to strengthen fish populations and enhance the province’s fisheries sector.

Iraq's fisheries sector is crucial for its economy and food security, utilizing vast water resources, including rivers, lakes, and marshlands that cover 700,000 hectares.

As of 2023, fish production remains dominated by freshwater species such as carp, barbs, and trout. However, challenges like environmental degradation, overfishing, and limited aquaculture infrastructure persist, hindering further growth. Per capita fish consumption also rose from 4.3 kg in 1979 to 10 kg by 2020, according to DergiPark.