Iraq's electricity load hits record high amid ongoing power shortages

Shafaq News/ Iraq's electricity load has reached its highest level since the establishment of the national grid, with the system currently handling more than 27,000 megawatts, the Ministry of Electricity announced on Wednesday.

Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Mousa reported, "The current load stands at 27,445 megawatts, marking a historic peak," noting that the country requires up to 50,000 megawatts during peak times to meet demand."

Regarding energy imports, Mousa revealed that the first phase of the connection with Turkiye has delivered 300 megawatts to northern Iraq. "Additionally, approximately 50 megawatts have been imported through the Iraqi-Jordanian link into the town of Rutba in al-Anbar governorate. Work is underway to complete both the Turkish and Jordanian connections."

"The Ministry is also working on establishing a link with the Gulf countries. The first phase, which includes connecting the Faw power station with Kuwait's Al-Wafra station, is expected to be completed by the end of the year, adding 500 megawatts to the grid. Progress is being made on the Saudi connection as well."

Mousa explained that Iraq has four power transmission lines with Iran, which supply a maximum of 1,200 megawatts. "The capacity of these lines varies depending on the electrical needs of the system."

Notably, Iraq has faced a chronic electricity shortage for decades, exacerbated by sanctions, continuous conflicts, and infrastructure challenges. Citizens have long protested frequent power outages, especially during the summer months when temperatures can soar to 50 degrees Celsius.