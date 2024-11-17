Iraq’s census curfew excludes air traffic, aviation authority issues guidelines

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Civil Aviation Authority informed airlines operating in Iraq that air traffic, including departing and arriving flights, will be exempt from the curfew imposed during the population census on November 20 and 21, 2024.

“Passenger's traffic, departing passengers from their residence to the airport should be attached with the (Tickets), as for the arriving passengers, boarding pass must be kept for getting approvals from the security authorities,” the Civil Aviation Authority declared in an official document.

Earlier today, the Director General of the Ministry of Interior’s Chief of Staff in the Kurdistan Region, Hayman Mirani, confirmed that exceptions from the curfew had been made for journalists, who will be allowed to move and cover the census, as well as for bakeries, airports, healthcare facilities, border crossings, and UN agencies.

Mirani clarified that "the curfew applies to Iraqis only, not foreigners," noting that "movement for foreigners will be restricted."