Iraq's acting parliamentary speaker arrives in Beirut to express support for Lebanon, Source

Shafaq News / Iraq’s acting parliamentary speaker, Mohsen al-Mandalawi, arrived in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Tuesday, leading a high-level parliamentary delegation.

A source familiar with the visit told Shafaq News that the purpose of the trip is to reaffirm “Iraq’s support for Lebanon during its difficult times and to offer any possible humanitarian aid.”

The source added that the visit will include discussions on the latest regional developments, with a focus on strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation between the two countries.