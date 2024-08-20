Iraq's Supreme Court decision keeps Kirkuk lawsuit alive amid claims of legal violations

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Hassan Turan, head of the Iraqi Turkmen Front, noted that the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court's recent decision on the interim order leaves the lawsuit "ongoing" after rejecting claims by the Arab Alliance and the Front concerning the new Kirkuk government, citing a lack of emergency status.

Turan stated, "We have full confidence in the Iraqi judiciary's integrity and impartiality, but legal violations occurred during the session at Baghdad's Al-Rasheed Hotel, as it proceeded without the eldest member, official notification for members, or justification for the location change."

"Article 13 of the Election Law ensures representation for all components in local government, with the appointment of Kirkuk's governor by Republican decree being the fastest in the political process's history," he added.

The Turkmen Front head concluded, "We have cases in the Administrative Court and are awaiting a decision from the Federal Court."

"We will continue to fight for our people's rights."

In light of the recent Federal Court decision, Arshad Al-Salihi, head of the Turkmen Parliamentary Bloc, stated, "While the court confirmed that no interim order is necessary, the original right remains preserved before both the Federal Court and Administrative Courts."

"A complaint can be filed with the Court of First Instance under Articles 151 and 152 of the amended Civil Procedure Law No. 83 of 1969," he affirmed, "We will defend our rights vigorously and use all legal means to protect them."

Earlier today, the Federal Court dismissed appeals from several political groups in Kirkuk, challenging the legitimacy of the newly appointed governor and chairman.

The court's media office stated that it "rejected two petitions filed by Rakan al-Jubouri, leader of the Arab Coalition bloc in the Kirkuk Provincial Council, and Hassan Turan, along with Sawsan Abdul Wahid, a council member from the Turkmen Front. The petitions sought an interim order to prevent the implementation of decisions made during a Provincial Council meeting in Baghdad."

On August 10, the Arab Coalition (three seats) and the Turkmen Front (two seats) boycotted the Baghdad meeting where Rebwar Taha was elected governor and Muhammad Ibrahim Hafiz was chosen as council chairman. The session, attended by nine members from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, some Arab representatives, and a Christian quota member, was criticized as 'illegal' by the boycotting parties. Prior to the meeting, the Kurdistan Democratic Party, the Arab Coalition, and the Turkmen Front each condemned the session, claiming they were not invited.