Iraq’s Prime Minister calls for global action in meeting with US Secretary of State
Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia
al-Sudani met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York on Monday,
stressing the need for "concerted efforts" to halt escalating
violence in Gaza and Lebanon.
The meeting, held on the sidelines of the 79th
United Nations General Assembly, focused on bilateral relations and regional
stability.
According to the PM’s media office, the meeting
focused on bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation in various fields.
“They also discussed the latest regional developments, particularly the recent
escalation in Lebanon. The Prime Minister emphasized the need for concerted
efforts to stop the ongoing war and aggression in Gaza and Lebanon, warning
that the conflict could escalate and widen further, threatening regional and
international security.”
The Prime Minister stressed that both the world
and the region are facing “a difficult time,” reiterating “Iraq’s previous
warnings about the potential for a full-scale war due to the lack of solutions
from the international community and its institutions.”
Moreover, Al-Sudani called on the United Nations
to “fulfill its responsibilities regarding the crimes being committed against
civilians in Gaza and Lebanon, especially women and children.”
“The discussion also covered areas of bilateral
cooperation in the energy sector, as well as the ongoing dialogue to end the
mission of the international coalition in Iraq, transitioning to bilateral cooperation
in various sectors with coalition member states.”