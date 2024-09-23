Iraq’s Prime Minister calls for global action in meeting with US Secretary of State

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York on Monday, stressing the need for "concerted efforts" to halt escalating violence in Gaza and Lebanon.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly, focused on bilateral relations and regional stability.

According to the PM’s media office, the meeting focused on bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation in various fields. “They also discussed the latest regional developments, particularly the recent escalation in Lebanon. The Prime Minister emphasized the need for concerted efforts to stop the ongoing war and aggression in Gaza and Lebanon, warning that the conflict could escalate and widen further, threatening regional and international security.”

The Prime Minister stressed that both the world and the region are facing “a difficult time,” reiterating “Iraq’s previous warnings about the potential for a full-scale war due to the lack of solutions from the international community and its institutions.”

Moreover, Al-Sudani called on the United Nations to “fulfill its responsibilities regarding the crimes being committed against civilians in Gaza and Lebanon, especially women and children.”

“The discussion also covered areas of bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, as well as the ongoing dialogue to end the mission of the international coalition in Iraq, transitioning to bilateral cooperation in various sectors with coalition member states.”