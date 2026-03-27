Iraq's President calls for de-escalation in call with Iranian counterpart

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid called for an immediate halt to military escalation during a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Rashid expressed Iraq’s rejection of war and warned against the widening of the conflict, urging a return to dialogue as the only path to resolving regional crises.

He also conveyed condolences to Iran’s leadership and people over the deaths of senior figures, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

For his part, Pezeshkian affirmed the strength of ties between the two countries and proposed establishing a regional framework to strengthen economic and trade relations among countries in the region.