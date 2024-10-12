Iraq’s Parliamentary Legal Committee rejects foreign interference

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Legal Parliamentary Committee expressed, on Saturday, its rejection of any American and European interference in the Council’s functions regarding the amendment of the Personal Status Law.

“The committee rejects international statements and interference in the function of the parliament and the legislation, and neither the European Union nor the US or any other countries have the right to interfere in Iraqi affairs,” committee member Aref al-Hamami told Shafaq News Agency.

Al-Hamami explained that “the Parliament will not listen to such voices, and it is moving forward with its work. The amendment of the Personal Status Law will be on the agenda of the next session of the council.”

“The parliamentary legal committee has considered the input from political blocs and members of parliament, and the amendment to the Personal Status Law is now ready for a vote, set to be included in the agenda of the upcoming Council session,” he pointed out.

European Parliament

According to an official statement, European lawmakers warned of the consequences of the recent proposal, which they argue violates Iraq’s international obligations regarding fundamental women’s rights.

The members commended the Iraqi women, including female parliamentarians, as well as NGOs, activists, and civil society members, who have spoken out against the proposal, fighting to preserve one of the region’s most progressive laws.

They noted that the penal code currently does not legally protect women and children who are victims of domestic violence in Iraq. The proposed amendments to the Personal Status Law, if passed, would result in a "more radical" implementation of the law.

In a resolution passed on Thursday, the European Parliament urged Iraq to adopt a national action plan to eliminate child marriage, criminalize marital rape, combat domestic violence, and enhance the rights of women and girls in line with the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW).

The European Parliament also called on the EU delegation in Iraq to "make development grants conditional on judicial training related to sexual violence and the establishment of shelters for women" and urged EU member states to increase their support for women’s and children's rights defenders in the country.

Background

The first reading of the bill occurred on August 4, 2024. Similar amendments were introduced in 2014 and 2017 but failed to pass due to widespread public opposition. On September 3, 2024, Iraq’s parliament attempted a second reading of the draft bill, but a boycott campaign by opposing MPs successfully broke the quorum.

Despite these efforts, the second reading went ahead on September 16, with women MPs and other opponents expressing concerns that none of their recommendations had been incorporated, nor had a revised draft been shared. The following day, on September 17, the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court ruled that the amendments were in line with Iraq’sconstitution.