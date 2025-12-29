Iraq’s Parliament opens nominations for new speaker
2025-12-29T11:23:13+00:00
Shafaq News– Baghdad
Iraq’s parliament on Monday opened nominations to elect a new speaker as lawmakers convened the inaugural session of the Council of Representatives’ sixth term.
The session was chaired by the eldest member, Amer Al-Fayez, who launched the nomination process immediately after newly elected MPs took the constitutional oath in Arabic and Kurdish, the country’s two official languages.
The session proceeded after a quorum was reached, with 292 lawmakers in attendance, according to Shafaq News correspondent.