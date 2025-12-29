Iraq’s Parliament opens nominations for new speaker

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq’s parliament on Monday opened nominations to elect a new speaker as lawmakers convened the inaugural session of the Council of Representatives’ sixth term.

The session was chaired by the eldest member, Amer Al-Fayez, who launched the nomination process immediately after newly elected MPs took the constitutional oath in Arabic and Kurdish, the country’s two official languages.

The session proceeded after a quorum was reached, with 292 lawmakers in attendance, according to Shafaq News correspondent.