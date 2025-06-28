Iraq's PMF salary delay: Fatah alliance calls it technical

Shafaq News - Baghdad

On Saturday, the Fatah Alliance, led by Hadi al-Amiri, attributed the delay in disbursing salaries to Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) to a technical issue rather than a political dispute.

Uday al-Khadran, a Fatah official, assured Shafaq News that PMF salaries are fully secured and align with payments made to other public sector employees. He linked the delay to administrative procedures, noting that similar interruptions occasionally occur in other ministries and are typically resolved within two days.

Al-Khadran also emphasized the government’s responsibility to pay PMF salaries, rejecting any attempts to politicize the matter. He warned that further delays would provoke a firm response from leaders within Iraq’s Coordination Framework, the largest politicalcoalition, stressing that the PMF “cannot be disregarded or dissolved under any circumstances.”

Concerns emerged Thursday when salary payments stopped abruptly just two days after they began. A PMF source pointed to a technical problem, while another described the interruption as unprecedented, fueling unease within the force’s ranks.

This development comes amid renewed parliamentary efforts to elevate the PMF to a formal government ministry. The PMF remains a crucial player in Iraq’s security landscape, credited with helping defeat ISIS alongside other state forces. Nonetheless, US officials continue to press for its dismantlement, citing concerns about its ties to Iran and its influence within Iraq’s political system.