Iraq's PM Al-Sudani discusses with Dutch Ambassador strengthening bilateral cooperation

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with the new Ambassador of the Netherlands to Iraq, Janet Alberda, in Baghdad on Monday.

According to his media office, Al-Sudani welcomed the ambassador “emphasizing the importance of strengthening bilateral relations in various fields and working to develop them in a way that achieves mutual benefit and shared interests.”

During the meeting, Alberda presented Al-Sudani with a draft memorandum of understanding to establish a Higher Ministerial Council between Iraq and the Netherlands “aimed at promoting ministerial cooperation across various sectors. The discussion also included the coalition’s withdrawal and the transition to direct bilateral relations between the two nations.”

The leaders also discussed recent developments in Lebanon and Gaza, stressing the urgency of ending the ongoing conflict and facilitating the flow of humanitarian aid to affected regions. Both “highlighted the importance of seeking to end the war and ensuring that relief supplies reach the affected and devastated areas due to the aggression.”