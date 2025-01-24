Iraq’s Mosul Airport 90% complete; Ibn Sina Hospital to be the “most beautiful”

Shafaq News/ Rehabilitation of Iraq’s Mosul Airport is 90% complete, while work on renovating Baghdad’s Ibn Sina Hospital is set to begin soon, two Turkish companies announced on Friday.

Mehmet Sinan Turkan, project manager for Mosul Airport at İnşaat77, told Anadolu Agency that the company took over the project in September 2022 and began clearing debris from the collapsed airport. “Most of the key buildings in the project, such as the cargo facility, terminal building, health facility, and fire station, are now 85-90% complete,” he added.

The company has reportedly begun paving the internal roads around the airport, with a large portion already completed, and is also overseeing the electrical infrastructure and runway lighting. "We hope to hand over the airport to the people of Mosul as soon as possible," Turkan confirmed.

Meanwhile, Mustafa Denizli, director of YDA Group’s Iraq branch, which is managing the construction of Ibn Sina Hospital, stated that the group took over the site from the Ministry of Health in January 2024 and has completed the project design. "We will begin construction very soon... While the actual project duration is 1,200 days, we plan to finish it in two years," he said.

"The people of Mosul are in urgent need of such a hospital, featuring 600 beds and a building area of 120,000 square meters," he added. "Visually, I believe it will be the most beautiful hospital in Iraq."