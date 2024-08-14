Exclusive: Nineveh Governor provides update on Mosul Airport project progress

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Nineveh Governor Abdul Qadir al-Dakhil provided the latest update on the Mosul Airport project, noting that the executing company is working around the clock, operating in two shifts to meet the project's deadlines.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, al-Dakhil reported that "the Nineveh administration has addressed all issues and obstacles facing the project with support from the Prime Minister (Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.)"

He pointed out that work is ongoing at the airport's gates, outer fence, and control tower, of which seven out of nine floors have been completed, explaining that the airport project is divided into three sections.

"The Governorate has fully contracted with reputable companies to equip the airport with navigation equipment from top global manufacturers."

The airport, which was heavily damaged during the battle against ISIS, has been disused since the group seized Mosul and surrounding areas in 2014.

In August 2022, former Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi laid the foundation stone for the Mosul Airport project, which the Nineveh administration contracted to Turkish firms specializing in airport construction.

The airport is expected to be completed by the end of 2024; however, reports indicate that the current completion rate is only around 50 percent.