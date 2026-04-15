Iraq's Kirkuk governor dismisses resignation rumors

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Kirkuk Governor Rebwar Taha remains in office, his media office affirmed on Wednesday, amid circulating reports of his resignation.

In a statement, the office denied that any formal resignation had been submitted to the provincial council, confirming that Taha continues to carry out his legal and administrative duties.

It added that the governor will comply with any decision by the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) regarding a potential leadership change, while emphasizing that maintaining stability in Kirkuk and sustaining service projects remain top priorities.

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