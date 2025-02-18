Iraq’s Integrity Commission summons Diyala Governor

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraq’s Federal Integrity Commission summoned Diyala Governor Adnan Al-Shammari to appear before the Baquba Investigative Court.

A document revealed that the governor is required to provide his testimony under Article 329 of the Penal Code. The complaints were prompted by the governor’s directive to suspend the sale and lease of state-owned properties, particularly land plots allocated to employees and citizens by the Baquba Municipality Directorate.

Article 329 stipulates imprisonment, a fine, or both for any public official who abuses their position to suspend or obstruct the enforcement of government orders, laws, regulations, court rulings, or directives from competent authorities. It also applies to those who delay the collection of legally mandated funds or fees.

Earlier today, several employees and residents of Diyala filed complaints with the Integrity Court against Governor Al-Shammari. The complainants argued that halting these transactions was illegal and had caused financial losses for the Baquba Municipality.

Last week, Diyala Provincial Council filed a lawsuit against, according to a legal document.