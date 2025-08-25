Iraq’s IHEC upholds exclusions ahead of November vote

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) reinstated on Monday several previously excluded candidates and upheld the exclusion of others for violating election rules.

According to official documents, the commission said some candidates were returned to the race due to “insufficient supporting evidence.”

On Sunday evening, the commission announced that 627 candidates had been excluded from the elections out of 7,440 applicants.

The Iraqi cabinet has set November 11, 2025, for the next parliamentary elections. IHEC said candidate campaigning will begin on October 8 and continue until 24 hours before special voting.