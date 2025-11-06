Iraq’s Hezbollah calls for broad participation in elections

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Kataib Hezbollah (Iraq Hezbollah Brigades) on Thursday urged Iraqis to participate actively in the November 11 parliamentary vote, describing it as a necessary path to preserve stability.

“The most effective and publicly acceptable — even arguably the most legitimate — path forward is to head toward elections that can firmly establish the foundations of governance in the country,” the group stated.

Kataib Hezbollah, which the US designated as a terrorist organization in 2009, is one of Iraq’s most powerful Iran-aligned factions and has repeatedly been accused by Washington of attacking Global Coalition forces and using front companies to fund its operations.

In October, the US Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions against Kataib Hezbollah, along with other factions, Iraqi individuals, and companies accused of funneling funds and intelligence.

