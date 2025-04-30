Iraq’s FM in Muscat to “strengthen ties”

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein arrived in the Omani capital Muscat for an official visit aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

According to a statement by Iraq’s Foreign Ministry, Hussein is expected to hold meetings with senior Omani officials, especially his Omani counterpart Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

The talks will focus on enhancing diplomatic ties and exchanging views on regional and international developments, as well as addressing current political and security challenges.

Iraq and Oman have steadily strengthened their partnership in recent years. On December 22, 2024, the two governments signed a series of memorandums of understanding covering visa-free travel coordination and enhanced investment cooperation — key steps toward greater economic integration.

Trade between Baghdad and Muscat has also gained momentum. Official data shows that bilateral trade exceeded $600 million in 2024, reflecting a growing economic relationship alongside expanding diplomatic engagement.