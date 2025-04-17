Iraq’s Election Law: SLC backs status quo

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s State of Law Coalition (SLC), led by former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, will support the political majority’s stance to retain the current parliamentary Election Law without amendments, a senior official said on Thursday.

Imran al-Karkoushi, a member of the coalition, told Shafaq News Agency that while his bloc initially proposed changes to the electoral legislation and still favors reform, it does not object to the existing law under which it has already seen electoral success.

“If political forces agree to keep the current law unchanged, we will go along with that,” al-Karkoushi explained. “That doesn’t mean we oppose amending it—we just support the majority view. It appears the law will remain as is.”

The Iraqi Cabinet has scheduled the next parliamentary elections for November 11, 2025, amid disputes over the Election Law. Some blocs are pushing for changes, while others—particularly Sunni factions—reject any amendment, arguing it would violate the constitution and rulings by the Federal Supreme Court.

In response to these deepening divisions, Iraq’s Shiite Coordination Framework leaders prepare for an emergency meeting in the coming days to unify positions on the upcoming legislative elections.