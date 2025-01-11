Iraq’s Consul General in Isfahan: Health and scientific tourism are priorities

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s new Consul General in Isfahan, Ahmad Latif Ali, officially presented his credentials to Isfahan Governor Mehdi Jamali Najad on Saturday, emphasizing health and scientific tourism as top priorities for the consulate.

Jamali Najad noted that Isfahan Province has been working since last year to establish consulates for several friendly and neighboring countries, including Turkey and Iraq. "This achievement today is the result of efforts made over the past few months," he said in a press statement.

The governor outlined three key priorities for the province: tourism, renewable energy, and artificial intelligence, describing these sectors as “gateways for active diplomacy with other nations.”

Expressing his gratitude for officially starting his duties, the Iraqi Consul General affirmed Iraq’s readiness to collaborate in economic, cultural, and scientific fields.

“The Iraqi consulate is committed to fostering cooperation with Isfahan, particularly in promoting health and scientific tourism, as part of Iraq’s broader engagement with the region.”