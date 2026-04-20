Iraq's CF delays PM nomination over disputes on cabinet posts

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Coordination Framework (CF), the largest parliamentary bloc with about 162 of parliament’s 329 seats, failed again on Monday to agree on a nominee for prime minister, as internal divisions persisted over two leading candidates.

The CF Secretary-General, Abbas Al-Ameri, said in a video statement that discussions covered all viewpoints but required more time, prompting the group to postpone the session until April 20, while confirming that talks will continue tomorrow with the aim of reaching an agreement.

A source told Shafaq News that the Framework has not reached consensus on candidate Bassem Al-Badri, who emerged as a leading compromise candidate, amid disagreements over cabinet portfolios and independent bodies, including the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

Last week, the Framework’s leadership had called for today’s meeting at the office of Hikma Movement leader Ammar Al-Hakim, with the agenda focused on selecting a prime ministerial nominee.

Iraq’s post-2003 power-sharing system allocates the presidency to a Kurd, the premiership to a Shiite, and the speakership to a Sunni Arab, with parliament’s election of Nizar Amedi as president on April 11 initiating the nomination process for a prime minister, giving the Coordination Framework 15 days to present a candidate who then has 30 days to form a government and secure parliamentary confidence under Article 76 of the constitution, though internal negotiations have yet to produce consensus, prompting calls for additional time to finalize the decision.

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