Iraq’s Al-Sudani and Egypt’s El-Sisi urge “immediate” Gaza ceasefire in phone call

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi emphasized the necessity of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Egyptian media reported that El-Sisi received a call from Al-Sudani, during which they discussed key regional issues, stressing “the urgent need for an immediate Gaza ceasefire and unhindered humanitarian aid delivery.”

Al-Sudani and El-Sisi reportedly highlighted the importance of upholding the Lebanon ceasefire and implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701 to ensure regional stability.

Furthermore, they warned of the consequences of further escalation, urging “immediate action” to ensure the region's security, stability, and future.

The two leaders agreed on the importance of ongoing communication to address mutual concerns, including the situation in Syria and efforts to restore security and stability to the country.