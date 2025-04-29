United Arab voice: Iraq and Egypt coordinate

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi held a phone call on Tuesday to discuss preparations for the upcoming Arab League summit and deepen bilateral cooperation.

In a statement, the Egyptian presidency said el-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to ensuring the summit’s success and voiced confidence in Iraq’s ability to lead joint Arab efforts over the coming year, particularly amid growing regional challenges that demand greater solidarity among Arab states.

Al-Sudani welcomed Egypt’s support and emphasized Iraq’s determination to build comprehensive Arab consensus on key regional issues, with the Palestinian cause remaining a "top priority."

The two leaders also discussed expanding economic, trade, and investment ties, with a focus on infrastructure and transport projects aimed at advancing development goals and meeting the aspirations of both nations.

Turning to regional developments, al-Sudani and al-Sisi reviewed the situation in Gaza, highlighting Egypt’s efforts to secure a ceasefire and stressing the importance of implementing the Arab plan for Gaza’s reconstruction while rejecting any attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians. They also underscored the need to preserve Syria’s unity, stability, and territorial integrity amid ongoing tensions.