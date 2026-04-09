Iraq’s Al-Hakim pushes Kurdish consensus on president post

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Ammar Al-Hakim, leader of the National State Forces Alliance, called on Thursday for Kurdish parties to agree on a candidate for Iraq’s presidency, saying such consensus would facilitate the completion of constitutional processes.

Al-Hakim made the remarks during a meeting with Turkish Ambassador to Baghdad Anil Bora Inan, where both sides discussed developments in Iraq and the region, as well as ways to strengthen bilateral relations.

On domestic affairs, Al-Hakim stressed that current regional conditions require a “fully empowered government” capable of addressing security, economic, and service challenges, noting that resolving the presidency issue is a key step toward that goal.

His call comes as the Coordination Framework, the largest parliamentary bloc, plans to decide on the presidency during a parliamentary session next week, regardless of whether Kurdish parties reach an agreement.

The post has traditionally been held by the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), but the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has challenged this arrangement in recent election cycles, seeking the position after securing the highest number of votes in the Kurdistan Region.

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