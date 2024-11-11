Iraq’s 2024 Census: Preparations with strict guidelines and measures

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s High-Security Committee for the Population Census announced on Monday its readiness for the upcoming 2024 census, outlining regulations to ensure a smooth process.

At a press conference, Deputy Interior Minister and Committee Head Lt. Gen. Adel Abbas Al-Khalidi stated that “the ministry had finalized preparations for the national census, taking on the role of securing the process in coordination with the Ministry of Planning.”

Interior Ministry spokesperson Brig. Gen. Miqdad Miri explained that the committee established “a security plan for the census, securing individuals, centers, and equipment involved in the census process.”

He added that a curfew will be enforced on November 20 and 21 to limit civilian, vehicle, and train movements between cities, districts, and rural areas, with exceptions for urgent humanitarian needs, to facilitate census operations.

“Authorized personnel, including security forces, census officers, statisticians, and accredited media members, will be permitted to move freely during the curfew.”

Miri noted that all personnel from the Ministry of Health and other ministries with official authorization are also exempt from the curfew.

Census Background

Iraq last conducted a nationwide population census in 1987, followed by a 1997 count that excluded the Kurdistan Region. For years, the country has relied on estimates from unofficial research institutes and organizations. In 2022, the Planning Ministry estimated Iraq’s population to be over 42 million.

The census has faced repeated delays due to concerns over its politicization, particularly in disputed areas like Kirkuk. These regions are home to Kurds, Arabs, and Turkmen and hold significant oil reserves. Ethnic groups fear that the census may reveal demographic shifts that could undermine their political ambitions.