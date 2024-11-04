Iraq rejects use of its soil for Iranian attacks on Israel, HAAA

Shafaq News/ Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya (HAAA) movement affirmed, on Monday, that the Iraqi government would not permit Iran to use Iraqi soil as a launching ground for any attacks against Israel.

HAAA is part of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI), which is an umbrella organization encompassing all Iran-backed Iraqi armed groups such as Kataib Hezbollah, Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, and Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada. All of which are designated by Washington as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists.

Ali Al-Fatlawi, a leader in the movement, stated that "American reports suggesting Iran's intent to use Iraq as a base for attacks on Israel are layered with multiple messages. Primarily, they seek to frame Iraq as a passageway for attacks, much like the US has allowed Israeli access, and to offer Israel an excuse to target Iraq under the pretense of attacks originating from its territory."

Al-Fatlawi emphasized that "Iraq, without question, will not permit its land to be used for attacks in the region—by Iran or any other party. Furthermore, Iran has no such intentions, particularly given its advanced missile capabilities that can directly reach Tel Aviv and strike targets effectively. The American reports, therefore, seem like an attempt to muddle the situation."

This statement follows a report from The Wall Street Journal on Monday, indicating that Iran had informed certain Arab states of its intention to conduct a "significant and complex" retaliation against Israel. This response comes after an Israeli attack reportedly killed four Iranian soldiers and a civilian.

On October 26, the Israeli military confirmed it had targeted military sites in Iran in retaliation for Iranian missile strikes against Israel on October 1. Iran characterized its missile attack as a response to the killing of its backed leaders and a member of the Revolutionary Guard.

An Iranian official, quoted by the Wall Street Journal, stated, "Our military has suffered losses, so we need to respond." The official hinted that Iran might use Iraqi territory as part of its operations, with a heightened likelihood of targeting Israeli military installations "more aggressively than in the past."

According to the Wall Street Journal, the planned Iranian response includes more powerful warheads and additional weaponry, aiming to strike Israeli military facilities with greater force than in previous instances.