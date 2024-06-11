Iraq refutes US claims of PMF attacks, emphasizes rule of law

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded, on Tuesday, to recent statements by the US State Department, which accused al-Hashed al-Shaabi (the Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) of attacking American businesses and restaurants.

The Ministry clarified that the perpetrators of these attacks are "outlaws."

The Ministry stated, "We have followed the remarks by US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, which included inaccurate information holding the PMF responsible for actions that undermine security in Iraq."

The statement emphasized that "the PMF is an Iraqi security institution fully governed by Iraqi laws, adhering to the orders and directives of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and works diligently to achieve security and stability in the country within the defined legal frameworks."

The Ministry further explained that "the attacks on some restaurants were carried out by groups of outlaws and do not in any way represent the PMF. The individuals involved in these incidents are currently subject to appropriate administrative and disciplinary actions."

On Friday, June 7, 2024, Miller expressed concerns that PMF might not obey the orders of PM Al-Sudani. In a press briefing, Miller stated, "We are concerned that elements of the PMF do not obey the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces and engage in acts of violence and destabilization in Iraq and Syria."

He added, "Attacks on US forces, Global Coalition forces, Iraqi military personnel, and commercial sites violate Iraq's security and economy."

Miller concluded by saying, "We will continue to urge the Iraqi government to rein in these entities and hold them accountable for breaking the law."

Since late May, attacks on foreign enterprises in Iraq has shaken investor confidence, with strategic analysts warning of far-reaching consequences for the country's economy and international relations.

Western businesses have been damaged globally by boycotts and other forms of protest in response to Israel's military incursion in the Gaza Strip, which killed over 37,702 Palestinians and caused a humanitarian crisis.