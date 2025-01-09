Iraq records more than 500 earthquakes in 2024, Kurdistan and Nineveh leading the tally

Shafaq News/ Iraq recorded 539 earthquakes in 2024, with most occurring in the Kurdistan Region and Nineveh, according to the annual seismic bulletin released Thursday by the Iraqi General Authority for Meteorology and Seismic Monitoring.

The authority stated that the quakes ranged in magnitude from 1.0 to 6.2, with focal depths spanning 3 to 46 kilometers.

Of the total, 231 earthquakes occurred within Iraq, while 308 were recorded in neighboring countries, including 170 in Iran, 116 in Turkiye, 11 in Syria, 6 in Kuwait, 4 in Saudi Arabia, and 1 in the Arabian Gulf.

The report highlighted concentrated seismic activity in northern and northeastern Iraq, particularly near the Iraq-Iran border. Key areas included south and southeast Darbandikhan, east of Kalar in al-Sulaymaniyah, Khanaqin and Mandali in Diyala, and Badra in Wasit. Additional activity was recorded in Nineveh, Kirkuk, Duhok, and Erbil.

Earthquakes were also noted in nearby regions in Turkiye, Iran, and Syria, varying in intensity.

Al-Sulaymaniyah province reported the highest number of earthquakes at 73 events, followed by Nineveh (34 events), Duhok (30 events), Erbil (25 events), Diyala (24 events), and Kirkuk (19 events).

Other provinces with recorded seismic events included Saladin (7), Basra (5), Maysan (4), Wasit (4), al-Anbar (3), al-Muthanna (2), and Babel (1).

While residents near the epicenters felt most earthquakes, the report confirmed that no casualties or material losses were recorded due to seismic activity in 2024.