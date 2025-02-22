Iraq pushes for Arab legislation to reject US Gaza displacement plan

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani presented several proposals to Arab parliaments to support Gaza, including the adoption of laws rejecting the US plan to displace its people.

Speaking at the 7th Arab Parliament Conference in Cairo, Egypt, Al-Mashhadani called for the adoption of unified legislative laws that completely reject the transfer of Gaza’s population, in whole or in part, to Jordan, Egypt, or any other country, emphasizing Iraq's unwavering support for the Palestinians before, during, and after October 7th.

"There must be laws that criminalize countries and companies, including tech and AI firms, that contribute to targeting the people of Gaza and Palestine… Recent reports confirm that Israel used their expertise to create target banks for its war on Gaza," he added.

The Speaker also urged Arab parliaments to pass legislation to facilitate urgent material and moral assistance to Gaza, especially with the approach of Ramadan (the fasting month for Muslims,) and to coordinate with neighboring countries for the entry of aid and the evacuation of the wounded through Arab and Islamic cooperation.

Al-Mashhadani also proposed additional measures:

-Exempting Palestinian-made goods and agricultural products from taxes and customs duties by the Iraqi Parliament to support their production, farming, and fishing industries.

-Backing the local economies of Gaza and the West Bank through direct and indirect support to eliminate poverty and ensure a decent life.

-Establishing an Arab-Islamic investment fund to support the reconstruction of Gaza and the West Bank.

-Reinforcing sovereignty over a unified Jerusalem, “regardless of others' views.”

-Providing urgent and deferred grants for Gaza and the West Bank through Arab parliaments' legislation that obligates their governments to collect these funds.

-Strengthening UNRWA’s work and opposing any attempts to halt its operations, as proposed by Israel.

-Introducing unified legislation from Arab parliaments to criminalize any form of normalization with Israel—whether diplomatic, social, political, security, economic, or cultural—unless a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital is established.

-Ensuring a unified position from the parliaments of Islamic countries in support of the Palestinians in their land.