Iraq plans psychological rehabilitation for al-Hol returnees before reintegration: security advisor

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s National Security Advisor, Qasim al-Araji, announced on Thursday that individuals returning from the al-Hol camp will undergo a psychological rehabilitation program before being reintegrated into society.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, al-Araji said, "The returnees from al-Hol camp have undergone thorough security screenings by a specialized team. They are received and transferred to al-Jada'a camp in Mosul, where they participate in a psychological rehabilitation and social reintegration program."

Al-Araji added that the al-Jada'a camp is overseen by the Ministry of Migration and Displacement, working alongside a specialized team that includes representatives from several ministries, universities, and expert scholars.

“The assessment of these individuals is conducted after the rehabilitation period, in coordination with local administrations, tribal leaders, and community figures,” al-Araji said. “Their return to their former areas is voluntary, under the voluntary return program.”

On Wednesday, al-Araji noted that the government is undertaking the "largest societal reintegration process" for those returning from Syria’s al-Hol camp.

During a conference held by the National Security Advisory to evaluate and update Iraq's counterterrorism strategy for 2012-2025, in coordination with the Counter-Terrorism Service and the European Union Mission in Iraq, al-Araji confirmed that more than 2,000 families have been returned to their original areas after completing the rehabilitation process, with around 600 families currently undergoing the program.

“Iraq is now free of terrorism and is focused on maintaining long-term security…We must work based on the principle of citizenship, moving away from ethnic and sectarian divisions. Iraq belongs to all, and marginalization must be left behind, with law and accountability upheld," he stated.

Al-Araji emphasized that there are no first- or second-class citizens in Iraq, affirming that all Iraqis are equal.

Al-Hol camp, located south of Hasakah in Syria, is predominantly populated by the families of ISIS fighters. The camp, heavily guarded and supervised by Syrian Kurdish-led forces with US support, was once home to 73,000 people, primarily Syrians and Iraqis. Over the years, the population decreased to just over 48,000, with approximately 4,000 released since May 2023. Those remaining in the camp include individuals from around 60 other countries who had joined ISIS, making closing al-Hol a broader international challenge.

The camp currently holds about 23,000 Iraqis, 17,000 Syrians, and 7,000 individuals of various nationalities, with non-Syrian or Iraqi nationals residing in a section referred to as the Annex, known for hosting the most committed IS supporters.

While some nations have accepted the repatriation of their citizens, many Western countries have hesitated to take back their nationals who were part of ISIS.