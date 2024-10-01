Iraq parliament seeks to question mdia authority chief over corruption allegations

Shafaq News/ Iraq's parliamentary Transport and Communications Committee has gathered 140 signatures to summon Ali Al-Moayyed, the executive director of the Media and Communications Authority, for questioning over alleged violations, a committee member said on Tuesday.

Zuhair Al-Fatlawi, a member of the committee, told Shafaq News that the signatures were collected to address "numerous breaches" by Al-Moayyed.

"Among the most serious allegations are suspicions of corruption, including the awarding of a contract to a British company without a tender for mobile phone registration," Al-Fatlawi said.

He also cited "misuse of funds, the purchase of vehicles, and expenditures on fake social media accounts" as further grounds for the inquiry.

The request has been submitted to the acting Speaker of Parliament, with a date for the questioning session to be scheduled soon, Al-Fatlawi added.

Earlier this week, the Transport and Communications Committee affirmed its intent to proceed with questioning both the Minister of Communications and Al-Moayyed, according to a statement from Parliament’s media office.