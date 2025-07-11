Iraq on PKK disarmament: Effective start

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Kurdistan

Iraq’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed on Friday the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) announcement of beginning a disarmament process in Al-Sulaymaniyah province, viewing it as a significant step toward ending decades of armed conflict.

In a statement, the ministry described the development as “an important milestone that marks a practical beginning to the disarmament track,” and a “real opportunity to support stability and advance efforts for lasting reconciliation in the region.”

The statement emphasized that this step could help end cycles of violence and open new paths toward understanding and peaceful coexistence.

Iraq also affirmed its full support for the process, noting that it could lay the groundwork for a new phase of constructive cooperation with neighboring Turkiye, based on joint efforts to address security challenges while respecting the sovereignty and stability of both countries.

The ministry emphasized that this initiative should not only ease political, security, and social tensions but also lay the groundwork for a serious regional dialogue—one that addresses the root causes of conflict and fosters lasting security and development for all the region’s peoples.

Earlier, dozens of Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) fighters, both men and women, burned their weapons in a symbolic ceremony in Al-Sulaymaniyah.

The event was attended by representatives from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), as well as officials from Baghdad and Ankara, civil society organizations, and journalists.

On May 12, the PKK formally announced its dissolution and renounced armed struggle, ending more than four decades of conflict that claimed over 40,000 lives.